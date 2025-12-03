Stephen Curry Out for Week with Quad Contusion

San Francisco, CA — Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss about a week due to a right quad contusion sustained during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets. An MRI confirmed the injury, and the team will reevaluate him in one week.

During the final moments of the 104-100 game on Wednesday night, Curry was involved in a series of collisions. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he felt relieved it was a quad injury and not something more serious like an ankle or knee issue.

Curry left the game with 35.2 seconds remaining after a conversation with Rick Celebrini, the team’s head of sports medicine. He hobbled to the locker room for evaluation. Kerr noted, “If Steph has to miss time, it obviously changes everything — our rotations, how we’re playing, who we’re playing through.”

Golden State’s record dropped to 10-10 following the loss, raising concerns about the team’s performance. Both veteran players Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler expressed their thoughts on the team’s recent defensive struggles.

The Warriors will play two home games in the coming days, facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday before visiting the Philadelphia 76ers next Thursday. Curry, who is averaging 27.9 points per game this season, will be missed as the team looks to turn its performance around.

Curry’s absence is significant as he is a vital part of the Warriors’ strategy, being a two-time NBA MVP and a key player in their championship runs.