Stephen Ehikian Leaves GSA to Become CEO of C3 AI

Washington, D.C. — Stephen Ehikian, who served as the deputy administrator at the General Services Administration (GSA), is stepping down to become the chief executive officer of C3 AI, a leading enterprise AI application software company. In an email to GSA staff on Tuesday evening, Ehikian announced his transition from his role at the agency.

Ehikian expressed gratitude for his time at GSA, highlighting the successes the agency achieved during his tenure. He stated, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as deputy administrator. I look forward to serving as an advisor to the leadership team during this transition.”

Ehikian was appointed acting head of GSA at the start of the Trump administration and played a significant role in the agency’s efforts to streamline government operations. He led initiatives to cut costs, optimize real estate, and improve technology infrastructures.

In his email, he discussed the GSA’s efforts to reduce occupancy in federal buildings, stating that current rates are around 33%, which is below the minimum standard. “It’s time we ask the hard question: why are taxpayers funding empty buildings?” he wrote.

Prior to his departure, Ehikian oversaw the consolidation of leases and the establishment of deals with major tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services to ensure better access to crucial services for government agencies.

Michael Rigas, the newly appointed GSA administrator, thanked Ehikian for his service, saying, “I want to thank Stephen Ehikian for his service and wish him well in his next steps.”

Following his transition, Ehikian expressed excitement about his new role at C3 AI. “I am honored to join C3 AI at such a pivotal time in the AI era,” he said in a statement. His background in technology and entrepreneurship has positioned him well for leadership in the growing field of artificial intelligence.