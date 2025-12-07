Stephen Fulton Moves Up to Lightweight After Missing Weight for Title Fight

San Antonio, Texas — Stephen Fulton Jr. will fight O'Shaquie Foster in a highly anticipated match this Saturday, but the fight will no longer be for Foster’s WBC junior lightweight title. Fulton weighed in at 132 pounds on Friday, surpassing the 130-pound limit for the title bout.

This last-minute change means that Foster, whose record stands at 23-3 with 12 knockouts, can still defend his title, while Fulton, with a record of 23-1 and 8 KOs, will now vie for the WBC interim lightweight title at 135 pounds. The winner will emerge as the mandatory challenger for the WBC title held by Shakur Stevenson.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) made the shift in sanctioning shortly after the weigh-in, allowing the fight to proceed as an interim title match, despite Fulton initially being ineligible to win a belt due to his weight miss. Fulton, 31, previously held the WBC featherweight championship, which he won in February.

Fulton, who acknowledged difficulties making weight for the featherweight division, expressed commitment to performing well against Foster. “This is an opportunity to showcase my skills, and I’m ready,” he said during the pre-fight buildup.

Additionally, Saturday’s event at Frost Bank Center will feature an interim WBC junior welterweight fight between Isaac Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr., as well as a WBA middleweight title defense match where Erislandy Lara will face Johan Gonzalez. Gonzalez stepped in on short notice after Janibek Alimkhanuly was pulled from the bout.

Fulton admits that the weight issue has impacted his preparation and acknowledges that he will face financial penalties for the incident. Despite these challenges, both he and Foster are set to deliver a thrilling matchup on Saturday.