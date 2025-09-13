Stephen King Adaptation and Nostalgic Films Hit Theaters This Weekend

NEW YORK, NY — Movie lovers can enjoy a busy weekend at theaters with new releases and nostalgic favorites. Among the offerings is a new adaptation of Stephen King‘s novel, The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence. In this film, young contestants face a deadly competition where they must maintain a pace of three miles per hour or face fatal consequences.

Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, and Charlie Plummer take on the roles of the participants, while Mark Hamill portrays the strict Major overseeing the brutal event. This thriller brings forth themes of survival and the psychological toll of competition.

Also making waves this weekend is the mockumentary Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which reunites the fictional rock band for a nostalgic final concert. Director Rob Reiner returns, along with Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, who all reprise their roles. The film is expected to evoke a sense of nostalgia for fans of the original 1984 movie.

Another notable release is The Grand Finale of Downton Abbey, which takes viewers back to the Crawley family as they navigate changing times in the 1930s. This sequel film promises to rekindle the charm that captivated audiences during the series’ original run.

In the realm of animated films, the highly successful Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle also makes its debut. Already a box office sensation in Japan, this latest chapter sees heroes Tanjiro and Nezuko battling powerful demons within a mysterious castle.

Not to be overlooked, the series Only Murders in the Building continues to draw viewers with its intriguing blend of comedy and mystery. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are back as amateur detectives, embroiled in another thrilling murder investigation that brings them closer to the vibrant New York City scene.

As film and television audiences gear up for the upcoming Emmys, this weekend offers a chance to catch up on buzzworthy titles ahead of the ceremony. Among them are memorable classics such as The Sound of Music and Toy Story, which are also making limited theatrical appearances.

With a variety of thrilling new films and beloved classics, this weekend promises to be a memorable one for moviegoers.