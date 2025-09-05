Entertainment
Stephen King Critiques Superhero Movie Violence Ahead of The Long Walk Release
LOS ANGELES, CA — Stephen King, the acclaimed author, recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the portrayal of violence in superhero movies during an interview. He emphasized that he wanted a significant level of brutality in the film adaptation of his dystopian horror novel, The Long Walk, which hits theaters on September 12.
King criticized major superhero franchises, noting that they often depict extensive destruction without showing the realistic consequences of violence. “If you look at these superhero movies, you’ll see some supervillain who’s destroying whole city blocks but you never see any blood,” King said. “And man, that’s wrong. It’s almost, like, pornographic.”
He stated that he enforced a condition for The Long Walk adaptation: if the filmmakers weren’t going to show the violence realistically, there was no point in making the film. “I said, if you’re not going to show it, don’t bother. And so they made a pretty brutal movie,” he added.
The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence, unfolds a chilling narrative where teenage boys must maintain a specific walking speed in a deadly contest, with the last walker standing winning the event. King wrote the original novel in 1979, introducing readers to a world filled with horror and survival challenges.
While many superhero films typically avoid graphic violence to attract family audiences, there have been notable R-rated movies like Kraven the Hunter and both Deadpool films that have pushed the envelope on violence. Nevertheless, the mainstream superhero genre often shies away from showing the consequences of destruction.
The debate about violence in films continues to stir controversy, particularly as filmmakers balance entertainment with impactful storytelling. As the release of The Long Walk draws near, discussions about human consequences in cinematic violence have become increasingly relevant.
Recent Posts
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup
- Michigan State Spartans Gear Up for Boston College Rematch
- Ohio Lottery App Jackpocket Suspends Service Over Compliance Issues
- Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Team Announces Fall Schedule for 2025-2026
- Oklahoma’s New Quarterback Set for First Major Test
- Michigan and Oklahoma to Face Off in Draft-Classic Showdown
- Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame Induction Highlights Career Underrating
- Massive Immigration Raid Targets Hyundai Plant in Georgia
- Purdue Faces Southern Illinois in High-Stakes College Football Showdown
- No. 5 Miami Hurricanes Prepare for Bethune-Cookman Matchup
- Art Historian David T. Owsley Dies at 96 in New York City