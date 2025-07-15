Stephen King’s ‘IT’ Gets Exclusive $825 Collector’s Edition

London, England — The Folio Society has announced a limited edition release of Stephen King’s acclaimed novel, ‘IT,’ originally published in 1986. This collector’s edition features stunning illustrations and will be available for $825, limited to just 500 copies.

The edition is hand-illustrated by award-winning artist Jim Burns and includes new artwork, a blood-soaked design by typographer David Curtis, and an introduction by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro. ‘This is IT as horror fans have never seen it,’ the publisher stated. The release date is July 15, 2025, at 11 a.m. EST.

King’s iconic story, known for its terrifying clown Pennywise, continues to resonate with readers. Folio Society’s edition includes 11 double-page black-and-white illustrations and 6 double-page color illustrations by Burns. Each artwork aims to capture the chilling essence of King’s narrative, balancing horror with emotional depth.

Jim Burns highlighted the creative process, explaining that while he had seen adaptations of the novel, he hadn’t read the book before illustrating it. His stylistic approach aims to distinguish his interpretation of Pennywise from previous portrayals by Tim Curry and Bill Skarsgård.

The project’s timeline was tight, beginning in October 2024 and culminating in February 2025, with Burns aiming to complete the art without sacrificing quality. ‘Pennywise has to look friendly yet creepy. It was tricky,’ Burns said, acknowledging the character’s iconic status.

Stephen King himself approved all aspects of the project. According to Burns, the collaboration with Folio Society allowed for significant creative freedom, contributing to an overall enriching experience. ‘Great people. Creative people. People who love books,’ he remarked.

Folio Society’s limited edition of ‘IT’ is more than just a book; it’s a tribute to the cultural impact of King’s work, showcasing the haunting themes and artistic interpretations that have thrilled readers for decades.

For those interested, the special edition will be available for purchase from the Folio Society’s website, where readers can explore the exquisite details that bring ‘IT’ to life in new dimensions.