Stephen King Imagines Ending for Trump Administration

August 14, 2025 – In a recent interview, author Stephen King shared his thoughts on the Trump presidency and its potential conclusion. Known for his horror novels, King has also been a vocal critic of the current U.S. leader, Donald Trump.

In a post on his social media account X, formerly known as Twitter, King stated, “Deep down in his heart, I believe Trump knows he’s an incompetent asshole.” This comment underscores King’s frustration with the political landscape.

When asked by a reader to invent an ending for what he calls “Trumpian America,” King suggested impeachment as a scenario he could support. He expressed a hope for Trump’s retirement from office, stating, “I would love to see him retired, let’s put it that way.” King also mentioned a more alarming potential outcome: “The bad ending would be that he gets a third term and takes things over completely. It’s a horror story either way. Trump is a horror story, isn’t he?”

Away from political discussions, King also reflected on his books being adapted into films. Many of his works, including “The Shining” and “Carrie,” have been successfully turned into movies. He mentioned that 2025 has seen four film adaptations of his work released and expressed enthusiasm about the projects.

“I’m still excited when somebody makes a movie out of something that I’ve done,” King said. He specifically highlighted his excitement for the upcoming remake of “The Running Man,” which was filmed in England. King emphasized that while he appreciates the adaptations, he does not write with films in mind, stating, “I just write what seems like a good story that people and I will enjoy. Then whatever happens to it happens. That’s fine. I like the movies, but I think they’re different things, like apples and oranges, so to speak.”