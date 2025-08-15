Politics
Stephen King Imagines Ending for Trump Administration
August 14, 2025 – In a recent interview, author Stephen King shared his thoughts on the Trump presidency and its potential conclusion. Known for his horror novels, King has also been a vocal critic of the current U.S. leader, Donald Trump.
In a post on his social media account X, formerly known as Twitter, King stated, “Deep down in his heart, I believe Trump knows he’s an incompetent asshole.” This comment underscores King’s frustration with the political landscape.
When asked by a reader to invent an ending for what he calls “Trumpian America,” King suggested impeachment as a scenario he could support. He expressed a hope for Trump’s retirement from office, stating, “I would love to see him retired, let’s put it that way.” King also mentioned a more alarming potential outcome: “The bad ending would be that he gets a third term and takes things over completely. It’s a horror story either way. Trump is a horror story, isn’t he?”
Away from political discussions, King also reflected on his books being adapted into films. Many of his works, including “The Shining” and “Carrie,” have been successfully turned into movies. He mentioned that 2025 has seen four film adaptations of his work released and expressed enthusiasm about the projects.
“I’m still excited when somebody makes a movie out of something that I’ve done,” King said. He specifically highlighted his excitement for the upcoming remake of “The Running Man,” which was filmed in England. King emphasized that while he appreciates the adaptations, he does not write with films in mind, stating, “I just write what seems like a good story that people and I will enjoy. Then whatever happens to it happens. That’s fine. I like the movies, but I think they’re different things, like apples and oranges, so to speak.”
Recent Posts
- Philadelphia 76ers Hint at Throwback Uniforms Amid Roster Updates
- Gov. Abbott Activates Emergency Response as Tropical System Approaches Texas
- Bob Odenkirk Transforms into Action Star with ‘Nobody 2’
- Lisa Rinna’s Summer Bikini Photos Spark Fan Reactions
- Nicola Peltz Revives Mother’s Wedding Dress for Vow Renewal with Brooklyn Beckham
- FC Motagua Faces CS Cartaginés in Concacaf Matchup
- Superman Leads Into Peacemaker Season 2, Says James Gunn
- Conan Gray Releases Introspective Album ‘Wishbone’ Amid Heartbreak
- Stephen King Imagines Ending for Trump Administration
- Trump Unveils Kennedy Center Honors Amid Controversy
- Batya Ungar-Sargon Critiques Democrats’ Views on Crime Policy
- Kat Timpf Shares Breast Cancer Journey Hours Before Giving Birth
- Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Enjoy Pre-Wedding Relaxation in Italy
- Pat Fitzmaurice Offers Key Fantasy Football Draft Strategies
- Barcelona Registers Joan Garcia After Ter Stegen Injury Confirmation
- Adolescent Vaccination Rates Improve, HPV Coverage Remains Stagnant
- US Re-establishes Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines Amid Lawsuit
- Family Desperate to Find Missing Bradford Teen Hannah Osborn
- Gigi Perez Shines with DIY Approach After Major Record Label Setback
- Jennifer Garner Takes Son Fin on Sweet Outing in Los Angeles