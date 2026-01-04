Politics
Stephen Miller and Wife Expect Fourth Child Amid Controversy
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff to former President Donald Trump, and his wife Katie Miller are expecting their fourth child. The couple shared the news subtly during a New Year’s Eve party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
In a photo posted on social media, Katie, 34, cradled her baby bump with the caption, “Happy New Year!” The Millers already have a 5-year-old daughter, Mackenzie, and two younger sons, Jackson, 3, and Hudson, 2.
The announcement comes just weeks after questions arose regarding Stephen’s parenting skills, stemming from comments made by a fellow Trump aide. On her podcast, Katie interviewed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who jokingly suggested that Stephen and another Trump advisor were not the best choices to babysit their kids.
Despite the light-hearted nature of the comments, Stephen is a contentious figure within the Trump administration and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. He has pushed hard for strict immigration policies and has taken a critical stance against educational curricula that he believes promote anti-American sentiments.
In a May 2025 briefing, he stated, “For any nation to be successful, it cannot teach its children to hate themselves and their country.” His view is that schools should instill patriotic values in students, and he has threatened to cut off federal funding to institutions that do not adhere to this belief.
Stephen Miller’s rise has been marked by these polarizing views on immigration and education, making the announcement of their growing family noteworthy amidst ongoing political debates.
