Politics
Stephen A. Smith Blames Obama, Biden for Russia-Ukraine War
New York, NY – ESPN host Stephen A. Smith defended former President Donald Trump during a recent episode of his podcast, “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” asserting that Trump should not be blamed for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Instead, Smith attributed responsibility to former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton for their previous actions in the region.
During the show, which aired Monday, Smith claimed that the major catalysts for the current conflict happened during the presidencies of Obama and Clinton. He emphasized, “We ain’t gonna act like he [Trump] caused this now. It’s Democrats in office.” Smith specifically noted that Biden was the sitting president when the war against Ukraine escalated.
Smith pointed out that Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 occurred under the Obama administration. He explained how this conflict contributed to the current war, stating, “It was during the Obama administration that Russia invaded Crimea after the Revolution of Dignity, which ousted a Moscow-friendly president, Viktor Yanukovych.” The move by Russia was largely seen as a quick takeover that left Ukraine unable to reclaim the territory.
While he acknowledged that the Obama administration provided non-lethal aid to Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russia, Smith argued that the response was insufficient. He criticized the Clinton administration for its role in disarming Ukraine in 1994, leading to what he described as a dangerous dependency on the U.S. for security assurances.
“It was Clinton in office when you made a deal that disarmed Ukraine, and therefore weakened them, leaving them dependent on the United States,” Smith argued. “Now, here they are having to beg for support that they’re owed because of what we promised them as a nation.”
Smith further stated that while he may not favor U.S. taxpayers funding assistance to Ukraine, he believes promises made by the nation should be kept. “You owe it to the Ukraine, Ukrainians, you absolutely do. I’m not saying I like spending billions of our taxpayer dollars to them, but promises made are supposed to be promises kept!” he exclaimed.
In concluding his remarks, Smith emphasized the importance of recognizing Ukraine’s sovereignty, asserting that they should not be seen as the “villains” in this conflict.
Recent Posts
- Review: Andaz Prague Offers Luxury and Comfort in Historic Hotel
- Nvidia Set for Big Earnings Report Amid AI Growth
- US ETF Industry Reaches Record $11.81 Trillion in Assets
- Gold Prices Climb Ahead of Fed Meeting and Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
- Dijon Duenas Expands Musical Horizons with New Album ‘Baby’
- Reddit Stock Surges 128% Amid Strong AI Engagement and Record Revenue Growth
- Ben Griffin’s Unusual Creatine Incident Shakes BMW Championship Start
- Palantir Shares Plunge Amid Valuation Concerns and Market Rotation
- New York Times Strands Puzzle Challenges Players with Currency Theme
- Trump Claims He Ended Six Wars Amid Peace Talks
- Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Dublin College Football Showdown
- Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park
- Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
- Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
- Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless
- Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
- Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025
- Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat
- Gavin Adcock’s Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed in Court
- Madonna Celebrates 67th Birthday at Palio Horse Race in Siena