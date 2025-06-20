Stephen A. Smith’s Daughter Steals the Spotlight on SportsCenter

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — During Thursday’s episode of SportsCenter, basketball commentator Stephen A. Smith showcased a personal side rarely seen on screen. Smith was at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to discuss Game 6 of the NBA Finals, where the Oklahoma City Thunder faced the Indiana Pacers.

His co-host, Elle Duncan, announced it was ‘Bring your daughter to work day’ and invited Smith’s daughter, Samantha Smith, to join them on camera. Though initially reluctant, Smith encouraged her to ‘Say hi.’

‘Hi guys, I’m Samantha,’ she introduced herself confidently. When her father briefly interrupted, Samantha declared, ‘I’m talking here.’ Her boldness continued as she expressed her joy about being on the show.

‘I’m Stephen’s daughter,’ she said, explaining, ‘I’m so happy to be here, I’ve made so many friends. This is really…’ before being cut off by her father.

Despite his intrusion, Samantha wrapped up with enthusiasm, stating, ‘This is a really great experience and I feel really grateful to be here, you guys.’ Viewers could see that, like her father, she is comfortable in front of the camera.