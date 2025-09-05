Stephen A. Smith to Host Politics Show on SiriusXM Starting September 17

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Stephen A. Smith, a prominent voice in sports commentary, is expanding his portfolio by entering the realm of political talk. Starting September 17, he will host a weekly live radio show titled “Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith” on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel.

Smith, well-known for his energetic commentary in sports, will also bring his daily “Stephen A. Smith Show” to Mad Dog Sports Radio. He continues his long-running role on ESPN’s “First Take.” His new political show will feature discussions with a range of guests, including Republican and Democratic politicians.

“I want to have interesting conversations and hear from people who can keep up with my energy,” Smith said in a statement. He has planned discussions with notable guests, including Fox News host Sean Hannity, whom he describes as an old friend.

Smith has built a reputation over the years for his bold opinions on sports, but entering political talk brings a new level of responsibility. His audience will include policymakers and activists looking for more than just entertainment; they seek guidance and affirmation from influential voices.

The transition from sports to politics poses challenges. Smith’s prior debates on sports, such as whether Dak Prescott is a top quarterback, have little tangible effect. However, opinions in the political arena can provoke significant reactions and influence public discourse.

“This is no longer just about entertainment; it’s about speaking to real issues that matter,” he added, acknowledging the gravity of the new platform.

Many in the media industry are watching closely, as Smith’s journey into political commentary could signify a broader trend for sports personalities stepping into influential roles based on their large platforms.