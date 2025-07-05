Stephon Gilmore Reflects on Tough Lesson from Bill Belichick

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore is ready to play in the 2025 NFL season, looking back on his career and some tough lessons from his time with the New England Patriots.

In a recent appearance on The Money Down podcast, Gilmore shared a memorable experience from his early days with the Patriots. He recalled a critical moment with head coach Bill Belichick after a meeting-room critique that left a lasting impression.

“It was when I first got there. I was pressed down on the receiver. It was a bunch route. . . . And I got picked. Bro, he killed me the next meeting. I almost cried, how he did me. I ain’t going to lie to you,” Gilmore said, as reported by Jordy McElroy for USA Today. “I went to the bathroom, like man, bro. I can tell you one thing: I ain’t never got picked again after that.”

Gilmore’s story highlights Belichick’s approach to coaching, which is known to be tough and direct. This method is not limited to newcomers; even star players like Tom Brady faced similar critiques. Belichick’s demanding nature has instilled a culture where accountability is paramount.

"Brady knew it was coming. And Brady took it, because it kept everyone else on their toes," Gilmore added.

However, not all coaches can replicate Belichick’s tactics successfully. When his former assistants have attempted to use the same aggressive coaching style, it sometimes caused friction in teams lacking the same established culture.

Ultimately, Belichick sees positive results from his methods, but they also come with a high level of scrutiny. If immediate success doesn’t follow aggressive coaching, it can lead to shorter tenures for those who try to emulate Belichick’s approach.