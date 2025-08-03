Sterling Sharpe Inducted into Hall of Fame with Emotional Brotherly Tribute

CANTON, Ohio — Sterling Sharpe celebrated his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, sharing an emotional moment with his brother, Shannon Sharpe, on stage. Sterling handed his new gold jacket to Shannon, symbolizing their long-standing bond.

‘This is why I played football,’ Sterling said, referencing his brother as tears streamed down Shannon’s face. He expressed gratitude for the Super Bowl ring Shannon gave him years before, stating, ‘I wear this ring because of love.’

Sterling Sharpe finished his career with 595 receptions, 8,312 receiving yards, and 65 touchdown catches during his seven seasons in the NFL. Injuries cut his career short at age 29, and he waited a long time for this moment.

The ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium also honored Jared Allen, Eric Allen, and Antonio Gates, who joined Sterling in this year’s class of inductees. Allen reflected on his motivation, saying, ‘Fear, respect, and the pursuit of greatness’ drive him.

Jared Allen, recognized for his ability to sack quarterbacks, had 136 career sacks and was a four-time All-Pro. He described his journey as a longshot and praised his family during his speech.

Eric Allen, a six-time Pro Bowl player, shared his gratitude for the organizations he played for, specifically the Philadelphia Eagles. He was honored by one of his sons before taking the stage.

Closing out the ceremony, Antonio Gates shared a heartfelt tribute to his journey from a college basketball player to an NFL tight end. ‘You see, the thing is, when switching sports, it can be life-changing,’ Gates said, thanking those who believed in him.

This year’s Hall of Fame class marks a historic moment, with Sterling and Shannon becoming the first brothers to both be inducted. They exemplified the familial ties and emotional connections that define the sport.