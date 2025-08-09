Stetson Bennett Eyes NFL Success in Preseason Clash

LOS ANGELES, CA — Stetson Bennett is set to take center stage in the NFL tonight as the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason match. With starter Matthew Stafford sidelined due to a back injury, Bennett could see significant playing time.

Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed confidence in the young quarterback’s progress during a press conference, stating, “I just want to see him continue to do what he’s done, keep taking steps in the right direction.” McVay praised Bennett’s ability to command the huddle and distribute the ball effectively.

Bennett, who is in his third year of a four-year rookie contract, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, overall 128th. He has yet to make his NFL regular season debut, but he showcased his skills during last year’s preseason, where he contributed to a narrow 13-12 victory over the Cowboys.

Despite throwing four interceptions in that game, Bennett had a decent outing, passing for 224 yards and a touchdown. This time, however, McVay noted that Bennett has improved his decision-making and comfort level running an NFL offense.

“Part of the thing that makes his game fun is when things go off-schedule,” McVay said. “He can do some pretty creative stuff just by being the natural and instinctive athlete that he is.”

Bennett’s previous preseason statistics, which included 41 completions out of 69 attempts for 437 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions, led to questions about his future in the league. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old quarterback arrived this offseason looking stronger and more prepared.

As Bennett prepares for his opportunity to shine tonight, he aims to show the work he has put in and make a strong impression on his coaches and fans. The spotlight is on him as he competes to solidify his place in the NFL.