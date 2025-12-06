Stetson Wright Shines on NFR Opening Night in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – The Thomas & Mack Center buzzed with excitement on December 5, 2025, as the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) kicked off its opening night. For rodeo fans, this annual event is a showcase of athleticism and resilience, especially for competitors returning from injuries. This year, all eyes were on Stetson Wright, who made a triumphant return after missing last year’s rodeo due to a hamstring injury.

Wright wasted no time making his presence felt. In the first go-round, he dominated both saddle bronc riding and bull riding, scoring 90 points and 89.75 points respectively, according to the Review-Journal. His strong performance not only earned him bragging rights but also put him in the lead for the bull riding standings with an impressive $396,842.61 in earnings, just ahead of Wacey Schalla.

“This is how you visualize it. I’m super glad I’m in this position. This is how I dreamt it up,” Wright said, his enthusiasm palpable as he spoke about his comeback. With total earnings reaching $485,006.51 in the all-around standings, he has positioned himself significantly ahead of Schalla’s $423,342.09.

The 2024 NFR had been a tough year for Wright, who faced a lengthy recovery from injury. His absence was felt in the rodeo community, where he is known for electrifying performances. Returning to the arena after nearly two years, Wright showcased the determination and grit of a seasoned athlete.

While Wright’s victory was the highlight of the night, other competitors had their moments too. Notably, Tyler Waguespack, a five-time world champion, finished his steer wrestling go-round in 4.0 seconds, winning $36,668 and moving up to second place in the standings. “It’s anybody’s ballgame here with the money they have in Vegas,” Waguespack remarked on the competitive atmosphere.

Cooper Cooke also shone brightly, winning the bareback riding event with a score of 88.5 points, illustrating that fortunes can change quickly in rodeo. Cooke’s journey mirrors Wright’s, built on perseverance and resilience.

Wright’s ability to compete in multiple events is a rare trait, underscoring not just physical strength but also mental fortitude. His opening night performance sent a clear message to rivals: hard work and resilience pay off.

As the NFR continues through its ten rounds, the excitement builds among fans and competitors alike. Wright’s comeback serves as a powerful reminder of the spirit of rodeo, where the greatest triumphs come after the hardest struggles. With the stakes getting higher and competitors eager to catch up, the pressure will only intensify for Wright, who has much to prove this season.