Steve Angeli Named Syracuse’s Starting Quarterback for 2025 Season

Syracuse, N.Y. — Steve Angeli has been named the starting quarterback for the Syracuse Orange as they prepare for their season opener against No. 24 Tennessee on August 30 in Atlanta. The announcement comes after Angeli, a transfer from Notre Dame, won a competitive training camp battle against fellow transfer Rickie Collins.

Angeli, a redshirt junior from Westfield, New Jersey, transferred to Syracuse in April after three seasons with the Fighting Irish. During his time at Notre Dame, Angeli played in 21 games, earning his first career start in the 2023 Sun Bowl where he threw 15 of 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

In last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Penn State, Angeli completed 6 of 7 passes during a crucial drive, showcasing his ability under pressure. Head coach Fran Brown praised both quarterbacks, stating, ‘I respect how they handled the competition with class and dignity.’

Brown’s first season in 2024 saw Syracuse finish with a 10-3 record and a top-20 finish in the final AP Poll, with Angeli set to follow in the footsteps of Kyle McCord, who set multiple passing records last year.

The Orange’s offense will look to build upon its success with Angeli leading the way. His experience and potential will be tested right away against a strong Tennessee team. As Syracuse prepares for this challenging matchup, both Angeli and Collins remain focused on contributing to the team’s success throughout the season.

Angeli’s immediate goal is to secure a win in the opener and later face his former squad when Syracuse visits Notre Dame on November 22.