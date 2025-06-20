Steve Buchanan Shares Top MLB Prop Bets for June 19, 2025

BRONX, New York — Baseball analyst Steve Buchanan provided his favorite MLB prop bets for Wednesday, June 19, 2025, ahead of a day filled with games.

With games starting at 12:40 p.m. ET, Buchanan focuses on matchups beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET. He points to New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt as a player to watch against left-handed pitching, noting his impressive .501 wOBA this season.

“Goldschmidt has been dominant against lefties, and with Tyler Anderson on the mound for the opposition, I’m betting he’ll record at least two total bases this afternoon,” Buchanan said.

Edward Cabrera, the pitcher for Miami, faces challenges according to Buchanan. His 4.10 ERA masks difficulties when facing teams with winning records, as Cabrera has allowed 13 runs over his last four starts against such teams.

Buchanan also breaks down a matchup between Spencer Strider and Clay Holmes, highlighting Strider’s struggles against left-handed batters.

“This could lead to a high-scoring game,” he noted, adding that Strider has allowed three home runs in 11 innings at home this season.

As he emphasizes his predictions, Buchanan urges fans to check out DraftKings for odds, stating the shifts in lineups and pitching matchups are crucial for making informed bets.

“Good luck with these MLB picks tonight! The odds might shift as we approach game time, so keep an eye on DraftKings Network for updates,” he concluded.