Steve Carell and John Krasinski Surprise New Cast on First Day of The Paper

LOS ANGELES, CA — Steve Carell and John Krasinski surprised the cast of the upcoming spinoff series The Paper on their first day of filming. The actors, who are beloved for their roles as Michael Scott and Jim Halpert on The Office, dropped by the set to offer their support.

Actress Sabrina Impacciatore, currently starring in The Paper, shared her excitement with Entertainment Weekly. “No makeup yet. We are very anxious. Like, oh my God, we’re so scared. And then we hear, knock, knock. Someone enters the trailer, and it’s Steve Carell and John Krasinski! We’re fainting,” she said, recalling the surprising moment.

Carell and Krasinski were nearby working on a commercial for the Italian coffee brand Lavazza when they decided to wish the new crew luck. The Paper follows a documentary crew from The Office as they tackle new stories surrounding a failing newspaper in Ohio.

Sabrina, who gained fame from her role in The White Lotus, had not watched The Office before joining The Paper. However, after landing her role, she binge-watched the series and became a fan of Carell. She even took a flight from Rome to New York to see Carell perform in Uncle Vanya on Broadway, recalling her nervousness from meeting him. “I said, ‘Greg, if you are still in contact with Steve, can you please tell him that I think he’s one of the most incredible artists on this planet?’” she remembered.

During their meeting, Carell encouraged her, saying, “These people are brilliant. You are going to have the best experience of your life. You’re going to be great.”

The Paper is set to bring a fresh perspective to the documentary style that fans loved in The Office. With the new cast excited and inspired by Carell and Krasinski’s surprise visit, filming is poised to kick off with high hopes.