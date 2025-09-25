Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign

LOS ANGELES, California — Steve Hilton is pushing for significant tax cuts for Californians as part of his gubernatorial campaign. In a recent podcast interview with The Sun on Sunrise FM, Hilton discussed his economic policy proposals aimed at providing immediate financial relief to residents.

The former Fox News host and British government advisor emphasized a major shift in California’s tax policy. He believes that the state needs to prioritize easing the financial burden on its citizens. Hilton states, ‘People need immediate financial relief during these challenging times.’

This proposed change is central to Hilton’s campaign agenda, dubbed ‘Make California Golden Again.’ It aims to address the economic challenges faced by many residents throughout the state.

As ballots from last week’s primary elections are still being sorted, there are changes in various races, adding to the tensions ahead of the gubernatorial election. Meanwhile, Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford) continues to prepare for a competitive race as the political landscape evolves in California.

Hilton’s tax cut proposal could reshape the political discourse as candidates outline their strategies for the upcoming elections, and whether his plans gain traction remains to be seen.