Steve Howey Joins ABC’s ‘High Potential’ as New Series Regular

HOLLYWOOD, CA — ABC‘s hit crime drama ‘High Potential‘ is expanding its roster for Season 2. Actor Steve Howey, known for his role in ‘Shameless‘, is set to join the series as a new series regular. This announcement comes as production for the upcoming season is underway, aiming for a fall 2025 return.

Howey will portray Jesse Wagner, the new precinct captain at the LAPD, described as a savvy political figure with an appealing charm. According to the character details, Wagner enjoys thinking outside the box and often finds himself in the middle of the action, regardless of whether he is welcomed or not.

Current lead Kaitlin Olson has been promoted from producer to executive producer. Olson plays Morgan Gillory, a single mom with a remarkable talent for solving crimes, who collaborates with seasoned Detective Adam Karadec, portrayed by Daniel Sunjata. Alongside them, returning cast members include Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Judy Reyes, Amirah J, and Matthew Lamb.

Created by Drew Goddard and loosely based on the French series ‘Haut Potentiel Intellectuel‘, ‘High Potential’ concluded its first season as the top-rated broadcast series among adults aged 18-49, according to multi-platform ratings. The show will continue to air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC and will be available on Hulu the next day.

Howey’s previous roles include Van in ‘Reba’ and Kevin Ball in ‘Shameless’, highlighting his comedic talent. His addition to the show is anticipated to bring a fresh dynamic to the established cast. Production details regarding the second season hint at continued thrilling storylines focusing on Gillory’s investigations as she partners with LAPD’s finest.

As the show’s fanbase eagerly awaits more updates, the return of ‘High Potential’ promises to build on its successful first season with new adventures and twists in the narrative.