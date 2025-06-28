Steve Howey Joins ABC’s ‘High Potential’ for Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — Steve Howey has officially joined ABC‘s hit crime drama ‘High Potential‘ as a series regular for its upcoming second season, set to premiere this fall. Following its successful debut in the 2024-25 season, the show has made headlines by becoming the top broadcast series in the adults 18-49 demographic.

Howey, widely recognized for his role as Kevin Ball in the long-running series ‘Shameless’, will portray Jesse Wagner, the new precinct captain in the LAPD. Described as a politically savvy character who oozes charm and effortlessly commands attention, Wagner shares a unique rapport with Morgan Gillory, played by Kaitlin Olson, who has been promoted to executive producer for the new season.

Olson’s character, Morgan, is a single mother with a remarkable ability for solving crimes, leading to an unconventional partnership with a seasoned detective, Adam Karadec, played by Daniel Sunjata. The series also stars returning cast members Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Judy Reyes, Amirah J, and Matthew Lamb as Morgan’s children.

Created by Drew Goddard, ‘High Potential’ is adapted from the French series ‘Haut Potentiel Intellectuel‘ (HPI). In its first season, it garnered strong ratings and viewer acclaim, making it one of ABC’s standout shows.

Production for Season 2 is already underway, but an official premiere date has yet to be announced. Fans can expect the series to continue its unique blend of light procedural format and humor, especially with the addition of Howey, known for his comedic background. The show will resume airing on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC, also available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

Howey’s impressive resume includes notable roles in ‘Reba’ and ‘True Lies,’ which adds depth to his character in ‘High Potential’. As the story unfolds this fall, viewers are eager to see how the dynamics shift with the introduction of Jesse Wagner and how he interacts with Morgan and her team.