Steve Kerr Compares Stephen Curry to Michael Jordan Amid Ongoing NBA Talks

SAN FRANCISCO, California — Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has drawn comparisons between his star player Stephen Curry and NBA legend Michael Jordan, sparking discussions about the unique mindsets of both players.

Kerr, who won three championships as a player and has added four more as a head coach, knows greatness well. In a recent podcast appearance, he described Curry’s mindset as more joyful than Jordan’s, who he characterized as having a killer instinct.

“It’s the most amazing mindset that I’ve ever seen, Michael had a similar mindset,” Kerr said. “But Michael’s mindset appeared to be more of a desire to kill an opponent, to just stick the knife in and twist it. Steph is more about the joy of the act of shooting the ball. You know, and that’s what makes it so beautiful to watch Steph.”

Kerr emphasized the contrasting approaches of the two players. “They’re similar in their self-confidence. I think Michael’s much more calculating. I don’t think Steph’s so calculating; I just think his ability to get into the rhythm was so unique,” Kerr said.

Curry, now 37, continues to dazzle fans with his shooting and artistry on the court. Kerr noted, “It’s like he’s an artist out there and he loves what he does so much, there’s this flow and grace combined with this competitive desire.”

The discussion around Curry and Jordan comes amidst ongoing conversations in the NBA regarding contracts and team dynamics. The Chicago Bulls have not agreed to meet Australian player Josh Giddey’s demands for a $30 million contract, which they believe is too high. They are willing to negotiate within a range closer to $20 to $25 million instead, reflecting the complex financial landscape of the league.

As teams are cautious with their cap space, Giddey’s situation exemplifies the challenges faced by players during contract negotiations. While some view the Bulls’ reluctance as a risk, others argue it is a shrewd business move.

As comparisons of basketball legends continue, Kerr’s insights into Curry and Jordan serve as a reminder of the evolution of the game and the unique talents that have shaped it.