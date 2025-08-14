Sports
Steve Kerr Compares Stephen Curry to Michael Jordan Amid Ongoing NBA Talks
SAN FRANCISCO, California — Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has drawn comparisons between his star player Stephen Curry and NBA legend Michael Jordan, sparking discussions about the unique mindsets of both players.
Kerr, who won three championships as a player and has added four more as a head coach, knows greatness well. In a recent podcast appearance, he described Curry’s mindset as more joyful than Jordan’s, who he characterized as having a killer instinct.
“It’s the most amazing mindset that I’ve ever seen, Michael had a similar mindset,” Kerr said. “But Michael’s mindset appeared to be more of a desire to kill an opponent, to just stick the knife in and twist it. Steph is more about the joy of the act of shooting the ball. You know, and that’s what makes it so beautiful to watch Steph.”
Kerr emphasized the contrasting approaches of the two players. “They’re similar in their self-confidence. I think Michael’s much more calculating. I don’t think Steph’s so calculating; I just think his ability to get into the rhythm was so unique,” Kerr said.
Curry, now 37, continues to dazzle fans with his shooting and artistry on the court. Kerr noted, “It’s like he’s an artist out there and he loves what he does so much, there’s this flow and grace combined with this competitive desire.”
The discussion around Curry and Jordan comes amidst ongoing conversations in the NBA regarding contracts and team dynamics. The Chicago Bulls have not agreed to meet Australian player Josh Giddey’s demands for a $30 million contract, which they believe is too high. They are willing to negotiate within a range closer to $20 to $25 million instead, reflecting the complex financial landscape of the league.
As teams are cautious with their cap space, Giddey’s situation exemplifies the challenges faced by players during contract negotiations. While some view the Bulls’ reluctance as a risk, others argue it is a shrewd business move.
As comparisons of basketball legends continue, Kerr’s insights into Curry and Jordan serve as a reminder of the evolution of the game and the unique talents that have shaped it.
Recent Posts
- TeraWulf Partners with Fluidstack for Major AI Hosting Agreement
- Federal Program for Indigent Defendants Faces Major Funding Crisis
- Trump’s Federal Takeover of DC Police Faces Local Resistance
- Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Iconic Wedding Dress Redefined Bridal Fashion
- Georgia Power Customers Face Record High Bills Amid Summer Heat
- CoreWeave Shares Plummet 20% After Mixed Q2 Results
- Mixed Earnings Weigh on U.S. Stock Futures
- Scientists Dispute Bermuda Triangle Mysteries, Cite Probability Instead
- Notre Dame Football Commits Honored as Preseason All-Americans
- NYT Strands Puzzle Reveals Today’s Theme and Hints
- Chelsea Donates Part of World Cup Bonuses to Families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
- FirstEnergy Faces Anger Over Power Outages at Town Hall Meeting
- NBA Season to Launch with Star-Studded Matchups on October 21
- Venus Williams Returns to US Open at Age 45 After Two-Year Hiatus
- New Nonstop Flights Announced for Rochester Airport
- Brewers Pursue Free Burger Giveaway with Winning Streak
- Burmese Pythons Devastate Everglades Wildlife
- Trump’s Crackdown in D.C.: National Guard Mobilized and Police Intensify Tactics
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit New England; Tropical Storm Erin Strengthening
- Verizon Faces Major Service Disruption in Keene, New Hampshire