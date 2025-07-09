Steve Kroft Discusses CBS News Settlement with Trump

NEW YORK, NY — Steve Kroft, a former correspondent for CBS‘s 60 Minutes, spoke publicly for the first time about the settlement between CBS’s parent company, Paramount, and former President Donald Trump. In a conversation with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show Monday night, Kroft shared insights into the $16 million agreement made over a past interview involving Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kroft noted that Paramount’s decision to settle was driven by the need to maintain government approval for its partnership with Skydance Media. During the discussion, he mentioned that Trump wanted an apology from CBS, which he did not receive. “The one thing that Trump didn’t get, he didn’t get an apology,” Kroft stated. He emphasized that Trump’s persistence for acknowledgment played a part in the negotiations.

The settlement arose after Trump sought to challenge CBS’s credibility, according to Kroft. “He wanted CBS to admit that it had made a mistake so he could use that against them,” he explained. Despite the circumstances, Kroft expressed hope for the future of CBS and its flagship program.

Paramount’s agreement with Trump came after his complaint regarding an interview aired in October 2024. Stewart highlighted the disparity in Trump’s actions compared to a “more egregious” incident involving Fox & Friends, and questioned why Paramount chose not to contest the lawsuit. Kroft described the settlement as “a shakedown,” suggesting that it could also be interpreted as extortion.

Kroft lauded the decisions of some CBS executives who chose to resign rather than offer an apology to Trump. “It was a very honorable thing to do,” he said, referring to the departures of the executive producer and the head of CBS News.

In response to Trump’s recent comments about CBS’s ownership, Kroft cautioned that claims made by the former president should not be taken at face value. “Just because Trump said it, doesn’t mean it’s true,” he remarked.