News
Steve Kroft Discusses CBS News Settlement with Trump
NEW YORK, NY — Steve Kroft, a former correspondent for CBS‘s 60 Minutes, spoke publicly for the first time about the settlement between CBS’s parent company, Paramount, and former President Donald Trump. In a conversation with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show Monday night, Kroft shared insights into the $16 million agreement made over a past interview involving Vice President Kamala Harris.
Kroft noted that Paramount’s decision to settle was driven by the need to maintain government approval for its partnership with Skydance Media. During the discussion, he mentioned that Trump wanted an apology from CBS, which he did not receive. “The one thing that Trump didn’t get, he didn’t get an apology,” Kroft stated. He emphasized that Trump’s persistence for acknowledgment played a part in the negotiations.
The settlement arose after Trump sought to challenge CBS’s credibility, according to Kroft. “He wanted CBS to admit that it had made a mistake so he could use that against them,” he explained. Despite the circumstances, Kroft expressed hope for the future of CBS and its flagship program.
Paramount’s agreement with Trump came after his complaint regarding an interview aired in October 2024. Stewart highlighted the disparity in Trump’s actions compared to a “more egregious” incident involving Fox & Friends, and questioned why Paramount chose not to contest the lawsuit. Kroft described the settlement as “a shakedown,” suggesting that it could also be interpreted as extortion.
Kroft lauded the decisions of some CBS executives who chose to resign rather than offer an apology to Trump. “It was a very honorable thing to do,” he said, referring to the departures of the executive producer and the head of CBS News.
In response to Trump’s recent comments about CBS’s ownership, Kroft cautioned that claims made by the former president should not be taken at face value. “Just because Trump said it, doesn’t mean it’s true,” he remarked.
Recent Posts
- Nikki Bella Eyes Title Shot at Evolution 2, Wants Brie Back
- Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Massachusetts and Rhode Island Ahead of Severe Storms
- Baltimore Orioles Eye Trade for Cedric Mullins Ahead of Deadline
- Willem Dafoe’s Youth Goes Viral, Fans React Amazed
- Padres’ Luis Arraez Remains Key Player as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Miller Lands on Injured List with Elbow Sprain
- Long Beach Plans Internet Outage for Infrastructure Upgrade This Weekend
- Europe’s LEC Stumbles at MSI, Ending Winless Streak
- Lakers Dominate Heat 103-83 in Summer League Opener
- Spurs Sit Rookie Carter Bryant Against Warriors in Summer League
- Rapper 4xtra Loses Fingers in Fourth of July Fireworks Accident
- Anthony Anderson Launches Successful BBQ Brand with Cedric the Entertainer
- Angel Martinez Hits Grand Slam, Guardians Win 10-6 Over Astros
- Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Central Cook County
- Braves Commit to Keeping Acuña Despite Trade Speculations
- NBA Summer League Begins with High Expectations for No. 1 Draft Pick
- Darius Bazley Shines in Summer League for Lakers Amid Roster Questions
- Jaden Smith’s Bold Shoe Choices Shine at Met Gala and Beyond
- Jameer Nelson Jr. Shines in Summer League for Spurs
- MLB Midseason Report: Injuries, Teams to Watch Before Trade Deadline