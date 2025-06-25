Entertainment
Steve and Marjorie Harvey Dazzle at Paris Fashion Week
PARIS, France — Steve and Marjorie Harvey turned heads at Louis Vuitton‘s men’s spring 2026 show on Tuesday. The couple attended the event held at the Place Georges-Pompidou, showcasing the latest designs by the brand’s creative director.
Steve arrived in a sleek black ensemble, featuring a sparkly blazer over a crisp white shirt, complemented by black trousers and dress shoes. Dark sunglasses completed his sophisticated look.
Marjorie also made a statement in a deep plum dress, characterized by its feathered texture and hip cutout details. This design echoed styles seen in Louis Vuitton’s fall 2024 runway show. She styled her blond hair in soft waves and wore eye-catching statement earrings.
Earlier that day, Marjorie shared another vibrant look from Paris, a striking red suit by Balenciaga. Throughout the week, she has been spotted in a zebra print outfit by Schiaparelli, highlighting her fashion-forward choices.
The event attracted a star-studded audience, including J-Hope, model Julez Smith, and actor Bradley Cooper. The Harveys, known for their philanthropic efforts, founded a nonprofit organization in 2010 aimed at providing educational opportunities for urban youth.
In May, The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation hosted its annual celebrity Topgolf event in New York City. The tournament supports core programs like the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men and the Girls Who Rule the World initiative.
