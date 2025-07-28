Steve Martin Celebrates 80th Birthday with Father of the Bride Airing

New York, NY – In just two weeks, Steve Martin will turn 80, marking a milestone for the beloved comedian. Ahead of this celebration, fans can enjoy a special airing of his classic film, Father of the Bride, tonight at 8:35 PM ET on ABC.

Father of the Bride, released in 1991, is a remake of the 1950 original. It features Martin as George Banks, a father who humorously copes with the reality of his daughter Annie’s engagement. Annie, played by Kimberly Williams in her film debut, is 22 and preparing for a grand wedding.

The film also stars Diane Keaton as Nina, George’s wife, and Kieran Culkin as their young son, Matty. Martin Short portrays the flamboyant wedding planner Franck Eggelhoffer, adding to the film’s comedic atmosphere. This airing is part of ABC’s ongoing collaboration with The Wonderful World of Disney, which has presented Disney movies on Sundays for over two decades.

For viewers with traditional pay-TV setups, antennas, or streaming services that include ABC can catch Father of the Bride from 8:35 PM to 11 PM ET on July 27. If unable to watch it live, the film is also available for streaming online.

Fans can revisit the cherished moments of this family comedy or discover it anew before Martin’s big birthday. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy this nostalgic classic tonight.