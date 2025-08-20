Entertainment
Steve Martin and Martin Short Launch Comedy Tour This August
SEATTLE, Washington — Comedic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short are hitting the road with their latest tour, titled “The Dukes of Funnytown.” The tour kicks off on Friday, Aug. 22, at Seattle‘s Paramount Theatre.
The 27-city tour will feature a blend of music, sketches, and comedy bits from the iconic duo. They will make stops in cities including Grand Rapids, Michigan; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Albany, New York; and Boston, Massachusetts, before wrapping up in Wallingford, Connecticut, on Dec. 5.
Tickets for the shows are available on various platforms, with prices starting at $111. The duo has a storied history of collaboration, having worked together on multiple projects over the years.
In the 2010s, Martin and Short created a live comedy/music show that later developed into a touring act, culminating in the Netflix special, “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” (2018), which earned an Emmy nomination.
The comedians have also appeared in numerous “Saturday Night Live” sketches and iconic comedy films such as “Three Amigos!” (1986) and “Father of the Bride” (1991).
This comedy tour comes just before the release of a new half-hour series featuring Short, Martin, and Selena Gomez. The show follows a team of amateur investigators and true crime podcasters as they solve a string of mysterious murders in their New York apartment complex.
