Steve Miller Band Cancels Tour Due to Extreme Weather

Los Angeles, California — The Steve Miller Band has canceled all 31 scheduled dates of its North American tour due to extreme weather concerns. The cancellation affects a tour that was set to kick off on August 15 in Bethel, New York, and conclude on November 8 in Anaheim, California.

In a statement shared with fans on social media, frontman Steve Miller attributed the decision to a combination of severe heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, and massive forest fires. He expressed that the risks posed by these weather events made it unsafe for the audience, the band, and the crew.

“Dear Steve Miller Band fans, you make music with your instincts. You live life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts… The tour is canceled. Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again,” Miller stated.

The band’s announcement comes on the heels of a growing trend where extreme weather has affected live performances. Earlier this summer, musician Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders reflected on the challenges of outdoor concerts in high temperatures, emphasizing that frequent heat waves could threaten the future of such events.

Miller, 81, has a career spanning back to the mid-1960s and is known for classic hits like “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” and “Take the Money and Run.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and has remained a popular performer.

Despite his long-standing career and strong connection with fans, Miller’s age and mounting climate challenges raise questions about the feasibility of future tours. The Steve Miller Band, which played one show earlier this year, will now focus on safety amid changing global weather patterns.