Steve Miller Band Cancels Entire 2025 Tour Due to Weather Concerns

Bethel Woods, NY — The Steve Miller Band has canceled its entire 2025 tour, citing extreme weather conditions as the reason for the decision. The band announced the cancellation on Wednesday night, just weeks before their first scheduled show on August 15 in Bethel Woods, New York.

The tour was set to include 31 performances across the country, finishing in Anaheim, California, on November 8. Among the canceled dates were shows in Syracuse at the New York State Fair’s Suburban Park stage on August 21 and at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casinos in Salamanca on August 30.

The band issued a heartfelt message to fans, stating, “The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, and massive forest fires make these risks for you, our audience, the band, and the crew unacceptable.” They urged fans to “trust your instincts” and expressed hope to see them in the future.

The band’s cancellation has been met with disappointment and criticism from fans. One fan expressed frustration, saying, “I’m a big fan and got tickets for this tour, but please find a better excuse next time.” Despite the backlash, the band emphasized that safety is their top priority.

The New York State Fair will still feature other artists during its run from August 20 to September 1, including tributes and various performances throughout. Audiences can still look forward to acts like George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic and Cheap Trick, who are scheduled to perform in the coming weeks.

As of now, the Steve Miller Band’s future concert dates remain uncertain.