Steve Spurrier Questions Arch Manning’s Heisman Buzz

Austin, Texas – Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier stirred discussions about Texas football and quarterback Arch Manning during a recent podcast. Spurrier expressed doubt over the hype surrounding Manning, especially as many predict Texas will win the SEC and Manning will snag the Heisman Trophy.

“People picking Texas to win the SEC in football… They’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman, too,” Spurrier said on the Another Dooley podcast. “My question is, if he’s that good, how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year? He was a seventh-round pick.”

Last season, Ewers threw for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while starting regularly for the Longhorns. Spurrier posed a challenging question for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian: “You’ll have to ask coach [Sarkisian], ‘How come you played that one instead of this one?’”

Despite Ewers’ significant playing time, Manning saw some action, notably starting in two games against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State, where Texas dominated with a combined score of 86-16. Manning completed 583 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions in those matches.

As Texas prepares for the 2025 season, Manning’s performance will be closely scrutinized. Although he had limited time on the field last season, he is considered the Heisman frontrunner by oddsmakers, with odds at +700. Fans remain hopeful that he can lead the team and break a two-decade championship drought.

However, questions linger about the decision-making behind last season’s quarterback choices. Spurrier didn’t hold back, questioning the logic behind Ewers starting over Manning if the latter was truly as exceptional as advertised.

“If one guy’s struggling, give the other guy a chance,” Spurrier reiterated. As the next season approaches, will Manning step into the limelight and prove his doubters wrong? His impressive stats last year suggest he has potential, but opinions on his readiness remain divided.