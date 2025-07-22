Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Spark Reunion Rumors with Mysterious Billboard

LOS ANGELES, CA – Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are igniting reunion speculation after a mysterious billboard appeared this week on Sunset Boulevard. The billboard seems to tease a long-awaited reissue of their 1973 album, “Buckingham Nicks.”

The advertisement features the album’s original cover art, showcasing a topless Nicks and Buckingham next to their names and the date, September 19. Its location near Sound City Studios, where the record was originally recorded, suggests a deliberate nod to the album’s history.

Adding to the intrigue, both Nicks and Buckingham made social media posts last week with matching lyrics from the “Buckingham Nicks” track, “Frozen Love.” Nicks wrote, “And if you go forward…” while Buckingham added, “I’ll meet you there,” completing a line from the song’s chorus.

Although neither artist has officially confirmed the reissue, a now-removed page for “Buckingham Nicks” briefly appeared on Rhino Records‘ website over the weekend, hinting that an announcement could be coming soon. The URL still exists, even if the cover art was taken down.

The original “Buckingham Nicks” album was the only release by the duo before they joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975. It has been out of print for decades and has never received a digital or vinyl reissue. Bootleg versions have circulated among fans for years, raising hopes that the potential new release could include bonus material such as alternate takes or live recordings.

While some fans are hoping for a joint tour, others speculate on a full Fleetwood Mac reunion. However, Nicks has previously expressed that the band could not continue without Christine McVie, who passed away in 2022. Nicks noted that her last conversation with Buckingham was at McVie’s memorial service.

“The only time I’ve spoken to Lindsey was there, for about three minutes,” she said. “I dealt with Lindsey for as long as I could. You could not say that I did not give him more than 300 million chances.”

The billboard and the social media hints follow the recent 50th anniversary celebrations for Fleetwood Mac, during which Mick Fleetwood remarked on Instagram, “It’s magic then, it’s magic now. What a thrill, what a thrill.”

As of now, representatives for Rhino Records have not commented on the speculation. Fans will have to wait until September 19 to discover whether “Buckingham Nicks” finally receives its long-overdue re-release.