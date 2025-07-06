Stevie Nicks Reflects on Past Regrets and Performing Sober

SEATTLE, Wash. — Stevie Nicks, the iconic Fleetwood Mac vocalist and songwriter, opened up about her past regrets regarding drug use and personal relationships during a recent interview. Speaking ahead of her performance at KeyArena in 2016, Nicks stated that she has no desire to revisit the tumultuous 1970s and 1980s.

“I wouldn’t want to ever go back there,” Nicks said. “Yes, it was a lot of fun between 1975 and 1990 — until it wasn’t.” The legendary singer highlighted her transformation as a performer, noting how her experiences without drugs have changed the way she approaches music.

“I walk onstage every night now and do a three-hour show with Fleetwood Mac, and I have a great time up there,” Nicks explained. With a sober mindset, she realized she had the energy to engage with the audience fully, a contrast to her prior years of performing under the influence. “I wish I had known that I actually had the energy to do this entire set totally sober and get just as excited,” she shared.

Reflecting on the culture of drug use prevalent in the music industry during her early career, she admitted, “On one hand, that makes me feel great and on the other it makes me sad that I ever did my first line of cocaine.”

When asked how she maintained the emotional rawness in her music without the influence of drugs, Nicks attributed it to her passion for storytelling. “Great stories inspire me,” she stated. “Some people can sing for 30 years and not convince you that they have lived a story. At 16, I could sing a love song well.”

With her powerful voice and spirit still resonating with fans, Nicks continues to inspire many through her music. As she embraces this new phase of her career, her fans are hopeful for more memorable performances to come.