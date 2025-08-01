Stevie Nicks Reschedules Concerts Following Shoulder Injury

DETROIT – Stevie Nicks, one of music’s iconic voices, has rescheduled multiple concert dates after sustaining a shoulder injury. An official announcement released today confirmed that Nicks fractured her shoulder and requires time for recovery.

“Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. October dates will be unaffected,” her team stated.

Nicks was set to perform at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, September 7, but this show will now occur on Tuesday, October 28. Fans are urged to keep their tickets for the rescheduled date. All concerts planned for October remain unchanged.

The artist had initially announced her tour lineup for 2025, which she began planning earlier this year. The tour’s opener was expected to kick off on August 8 at Brooklyn‘s Barclays Center. Her team noted that nine concerts in August and September would be impacted by this injury.

“The concert schedule will resume on Wednesday, Oct. 1, in Portland, Oregon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience,” her team added.

In addition to tour updates, a re-release of the 1973 album ‘Buckingham Nicks‘ is scheduled for September, which will be available on multiple formats, including CD, vinyl, and streaming.