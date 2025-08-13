Sports
Stew Leonard Jr. to Throw First Pitch at Yankees Game
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Stew Leonard Jr. will throw out the first pitch at the New York Yankees game on Tuesday night, leading up to their match against the Minnesota Twins. Leonard, known for his enthusiasm for local sports, prepared for the moment with practice sessions at his family’s store in Norwalk.
Local athletes, including the starting pitcher for Norwalk High School, assisted Leonard in honing his throwing skills. Leonard shared on Monday, “You know what the common theme is? Don’t throw it short, because the whole stadium boos.” His practice took place in the Garden Center of the Norwalk store, which Leonard transformed into a mini ballpark.
Leonard, who has become a beloved local figure, expressed excitement about the opportunity to participate in the game. Fans are eager to see him take the mound, with many planning to show their support in the stands.
