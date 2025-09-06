Stewartville Tigers Extend Winning Streak to 30 with Victory Over Totino-Grace

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — The Stewartville Tigers secured their 30th consecutive victory with a 20-14 win over the Totino-Grace Eagles on Friday night in the Skyway District football matchup.

The two-time defending state champions led the game with an early lead of 8-0 at halftime, thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run from Simon Emanuel, followed by a successful two-point conversion by Malik Abdi.

In the third quarter, the Tigers extended their lead to 14-0 when Abdi scored again, this time from one yard out with 4:32 remaining. However, Totino-Grace responded fiercely, leveling the game at 14-14 with two unanswered touchdowns.

With just 50 seconds remaining in regulation, Abdi made a critical 3-yard touchdown run, clinching the win for Stewartville.

The Tigers showcased a powerful rushing game, accumulating a total of 318 yards on the ground compared to only 43 yards through the air. Abdi was the offensive standout, rushing for 261 yards and scoring two touchdowns, averaging nearly 7 yards per carry.

The final score reflected Stewartville’s determination and strategic playmaking on the field.

Stewartville 20, Totino-Grace 14

Totino-Grace 0-0-6-8 — 14

Stewartville 8-0-6-6 — 20