Entertainment
Sting Sued by Former Police Bandmates Over Missing Royalties
London, England — Sting, known for his role as the frontman of the iconic rock band The Police, is facing a lawsuit from former bandmates Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland over missing royalties. The lawsuit was filed at London’s High Court, where documents were categorized under ‘general commercial contracts and arrangements.’
The news was first reported by PEOPLE and indicates that Summers and Copeland allege they did not receive co-writing credits or any royalties for the band’s famous hit, ‘Every Breath You Take.’ According to reports, Sting earns approximately £550,000 annually from royalties associated with the 1983 single, which became the fifth-best-selling song of the decade.
Sting, whose full name is Gordon Sumner, is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, alongside his company Magnetic Publishing Limited. The lawsuit follows a prolonged period of legal disputes and failed negotiations aimed at reaching an out-of-court settlement, suggesting a growing rift among the band members.
In a statement provided to PEOPLE, representatives for both Summers and Copeland asserted that they believe they are owed millions in lost royalties. A source familiar with the situation noted, ‘This has been coming for quite some time.’ They emphasized that after numerous attempts to settle out of court stalled, both musicians felt they had no choice but to pursue legal action.
Reflecting on the song’s creation, Sting previously mentioned in 2023 how ‘Every Breath You Take’ was written while he stayed at a house in Jamaica that once belonged to Ian Fleming, the author of the James Bond series. He commented on the duality of the song’s theme, admitting it could be interpreted differently by listeners.
The Police formed in 1977 and quickly made a name for themselves, especially with their album ‘Synchronicity,’ which yielded multiple hit singles. They disbanded in 1984 after five successful albums but reunited for a world tour from 2007 to 2008. Despite their historical relationship, tensions have recently resurfaced regarding financial agreements surrounding their music.
As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains unclear how the case will progress. PEOPLE reached out for comments from both parties but did not receive immediate responses.
