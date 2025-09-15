Stock Futures Steady Ahead of Key Federal Reserve Meeting

NEW YORK, U.S. — U.S. stock futures remained steady early Monday as the Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high at the end of last week. Investors are now focusing on an important Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 were up by 0.10%, 0.08%, and 0.09% respectively at 1:48 a.m. EDT on September 15. Trading on Friday saw mixed results, with the S&P 500 and Dow slightly declining due to profit-taking after a week of gains.

Despite the dip, the Nasdaq reached a fourth consecutive record high, primarily driven by gains in tech stocks. For the week, the Dow gained 0.95%, the S&P 500 increased by 1.59%, marking its fifth positive week in six, and the Nasdaq grew by 1.86% as investor optimism about potential rate cuts grew.

The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting is crucial, with expectations for a quarter-point interest rate cut seen as highly likely due to recent indicators suggesting a cooling job market. Analysts suggest there is a 96% chance the Fed will move on rates, paving the way for continued market growth. Bill Northey, investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, commented that the recent jobs data supports this anticipated decision.

Several significant earnings reports are expected this week, including from General Mills, FedEx, Lennar, and Darden Restaurants, although the Q2 earnings season has concluded.

Investors are eager to gauge the Fed’s outlook on economic growth and inflation, as well as how monetary policy will adapt in light of the latest economic indicators. Northey emphasized that this meeting should be rich with information and provide clarity for future market movements.