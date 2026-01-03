Stock Indices Soar Under Trump’s Return to Office

NEW YORK, New York – All three major U.S. stock indices have exceeded their average annual gains seen during President Joe Biden’s administration, following the return of President Donald Trump to office. As of December 29, 2025, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 14.32 percent year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.67 percent, and the NASDAQ Composite has risen 21.75 percent.

The performance marks a strong rebound for these indices, particularly after experiencing significant losses earlier in 2025. As of April this year, the Dow was down by as much as 13 percent due to uncertainties surrounding the administration’s tariff policies. However, after lifting some of the steepest tariffs and signing new trade agreements, including one with the U.K. in May, the indices began to recover.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates three times between September and December—from 4.5 percent to 3.75 percent—has given a further boost to the stock markets. With only two trading days remaining in the year, analysts note that trading volume tends to decrease during the holiday season, leading to less volatility.

In comparison to Biden’s administration, where the Dow averaged a return of 9.13 percent annually from 2021 to 2024, the current gains under Trump suggest a significant turnaround. The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ posted average returns of 15.47 percent and 18.09 percent, respectively, during the same period.

The Dow’s current performance even surpasses its 2024 growth rate of 12.88 percent, while the S&P and NASDAQ indices have shown lower year-over-year growth compared to the previous year. The market is receiving cautious optimism from investors as they await further developments in economic policy as the New Year approaches.