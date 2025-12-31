Business
Stock Market Holiday Schedule for New Year’s 2026
NEW YORK, NY – As 2025 comes to a close, traders are preparing for the final stock market holiday of the year. U.S. markets will close on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, for New Year’s Day, but will operate under normal hours on New Year’s Eve and Friday following the holiday.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will maintain its regular trading hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 31. This includes all early and late trading sessions. Additionally, the Nasdaq will also be open during regular hours.
The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 and remain closed on Jan. 1. Over-the-counter trading will be conducted on Dec. 31 but will not take place on New Year’s Day.
For international markets, many will also shut down on both Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. This includes major exchanges in Europe and Asia, affecting global trading activities during the holiday.
Following the holiday, U.S. markets will resume normal operations until they close again on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.
