Business
Stock Market Schedule for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2025-2026
NEW YORK, NY — As New Year's Day approaches, investors may wonder about the stock market’s schedule for 2025-2026. This year, New Year’s Eve will be a regular trading day, but January 1 is a federal holiday.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will operate normally from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on December 31, 2025. However, on January 1, 2026, the market will be closed to observe New Year’s Day. This closure includes both the NYSE and the Nasdaq.
Bond traders will also have time off. The bond market will close early at 2 p.m. on December 31, and will remain closed on January 1, as well.
For clarity, banks will remain open on New Year’s Eve. That day does not fall on a federal holiday. However, banking services will not be available on New Year’s Day.
The following is the complete market holiday schedule for 2026, provided by the NYSE and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association:
– January 1: Closed for New Year’s Day
– January 19: Closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
– February 16: Closed for Presidents' Day
– April 2: Open for Maundy Thursday
– April 3: Closed for Good Friday
For more information on the stock and bond markets’ upcoming holidays and other relevant details, investors are encouraged to stay informed.
