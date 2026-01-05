U.S. Stock Markets Prepare for New Year Trading

DETROIT, Mich. — As the New Year approaches, U.S. stock markets are preparing for a busy start to 2026. Markets will close on Thursday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day, while trading will occur as usual on Dec. 31.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ will operate regular hours on Dec. 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time. However, the bond markets will close early on New Year’s Eve at 2 p.m. ET.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), established in 1896, tracks major blue-chip companies and is one of the most well-known stock indices in America. The index is named after Charles Dow, one of its creators. The DJIA has evolved over the years, reflecting changes in the U.S. economy.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, another key market indicator, includes 500 leading publicly traded companies in the U.S. Many investors consider it to be a strong gauge of stock market performance.

The U.S. bond market, which closed early on Dec. 31, will resume normal trading hours on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. Over-the-counter trading will take place as well.

Once the New Year starts, the stock market will return to regular business. According to the official market calendar, the NYSE and NASDAQ will again open at their usual times on Jan. 2. The next scheduled market closure will be for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

Jalen Williams, a reporter from the Detroit Free Press, noted that many traders are eager to take advantage of the opportunities the new year brings.