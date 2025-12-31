Business
U.S. Stock Markets Prepare for Year-End Holidays
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the New Year approaches, investors are gearing up for trading on the final days of 2025. The U.S. stock markets will maintain regular hours on New Year’s Eve, December 31, before shutting down for New Year’s Day on January 1, 2026.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will both hold normal trading sessions on December 31. However, the bond markets will close early that day at 2 p.m. ET, and they will remain closed on New Year’s Day.
It’s important to note that U.S. stock markets are closed on designated holidays. For instance, all markets will be shuttered on January 1 for the observance of New Year’s Day. After the holiday, trading will resume on Friday, January 2, 2026.
Furthermore, the following market closure is set for Monday, January 19, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Gabe Hauari, a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY, highlights that investors should plan accordingly for these holiday schedules.
