U.S. Stocks End 2025 With Mild Losses as AI Drives Market Performance

NEW YORK – Stocks in the U.S. closed lower on the last trading day of 2025, marking the end of a strong year for major indexes. The S&P 500 dropped 0.74%, closing at 6,845.50, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.76% to end at 23,241.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 303.77 points, or 0.63%, finishing at 48,063.29.

This slight downturn comes after the S&P 500 enjoyed a remarkable year, finishing with a 16.39% gain, its third consecutive year of double-digit growth. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq saw an impressive advancement of 20.36%, largely fueled by enthusiasm around artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Keith Buchanan, a senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments, explained the resilience of the market despite these end-of-year losses. He stated, “The market can now look past any tariff shifts in 2026, banking on the administration remembering the lessons learned in 2025, allowing for a smoother adaptation by corporate America.”

Despite these positive trends, the market’s recent performance has raised concerns. The final days of trading in December are typically characterized by a holiday rally, although this year saw a four-session losing streak that has led many to question whether the Santa Claus Rally will occur.

Looking at the previous three years, the S&P 500 rallied 24% in 2023 and 23% in 2024. These robust performances underscore a broader recovery following the downturn experienced during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Commodities also posted strong gains in 2025, with prices for various precious metals surging. Gold soared by 64%, marking its best performance since the 1970s, while silver experienced an impressive increase of more than 141%.

Looking ahead, analysts remain cautious but hopeful. While many anticipate continued market momentum into 2026, the possibility of sluggish corporate earnings may keep stock prices range-bound for much of the year. Trading activity at the New York Stock Exchange remains dynamic as investors await further market developments.