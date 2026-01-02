Business
U.S. Stocks End 2025 With Mild Losses as AI Drives Market Performance
NEW YORK – Stocks in the U.S. closed lower on the last trading day of 2025, marking the end of a strong year for major indexes. The S&P 500 dropped 0.74%, closing at 6,845.50, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.76% to end at 23,241.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 303.77 points, or 0.63%, finishing at 48,063.29.
This slight downturn comes after the S&P 500 enjoyed a remarkable year, finishing with a 16.39% gain, its third consecutive year of double-digit growth. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq saw an impressive advancement of 20.36%, largely fueled by enthusiasm around artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
Keith Buchanan, a senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments, explained the resilience of the market despite these end-of-year losses. He stated, “The market can now look past any tariff shifts in 2026, banking on the administration remembering the lessons learned in 2025, allowing for a smoother adaptation by corporate America.”
Despite these positive trends, the market’s recent performance has raised concerns. The final days of trading in December are typically characterized by a holiday rally, although this year saw a four-session losing streak that has led many to question whether the Santa Claus Rally will occur.
Looking at the previous three years, the S&P 500 rallied 24% in 2023 and 23% in 2024. These robust performances underscore a broader recovery following the downturn experienced during President Donald Trump’s administration.
Commodities also posted strong gains in 2025, with prices for various precious metals surging. Gold soared by 64%, marking its best performance since the 1970s, while silver experienced an impressive increase of more than 141%.
Looking ahead, analysts remain cautious but hopeful. While many anticipate continued market momentum into 2026, the possibility of sluggish corporate earnings may keep stock prices range-bound for much of the year. Trading activity at the New York Stock Exchange remains dynamic as investors await further market developments.
Recent Posts
- Bucks Secure Road Win Over Bulls, Rollins Shines
- Jalen Suggs Questionable for Magic’s Matchup Against Bulls
- Drew McIntyre to Announce 3 Stages of Hell Match Rules
- Joe Rogan Criticizes Trump After Insensitive Comments on Rob Reiner’s Death
- Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Parenting Struggles With Daughter Royce
- Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Shines Despite Limited Role
- AJ Dybantsa Scores 35 Points, Dazzles with Dunk
- Nebraska Basketball Faces Tough Test Against Michigan State on Friday Night
- Sami Zayn Names Kevin Owens Match His Favorite of 2025
- Jaguars Extend Cole Van Lanen’s Contract for $51 Million
- Bulls Defeat Pelicans Despite Missing Top Scorers
- Grizzlies Face Lakers in A Crucial Matchup Due to Key Injuries
- Rising Illegal Activities Reported in Yosemite National Park Amid Shutdown
- SpaceX Launches Italian Earth Observation Satellite from California
- Thunder Face Depleted Warriors in Highly Anticipated Matchup
- Dakota Johnson Sparks Dating Rumors with Musician Role Model
- Gonzaga Bulldogs Prep for WCC Showdown After Strong Non-Conference Start
- Haitians Celebrate Independence Day Amid New Travel Ban
- Arizona Wildcats Face SMU Mustangs in Holiday Bowl Showdown
- Philadelphia Launches Taskforce to Combat Illegal Dumping