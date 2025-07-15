U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats

NEW YORK, New York — U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday amid renewed trade tensions and tariff threats from President Donald Trump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 279.13 points, or 0.63%, to finish at 44,371.51. The S&P 500 dropped 0.33% to close at 6,259.75, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.22% to end at 20,585.53.

The declines came a day after all three major indices had reached record highs. Trump’s announcement of a possible increase in tariffs added pressure on the market, with investors reacting to the escalating trade war.

During a letter posted on Truth Social, Trump said, “If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter,” referencing tariffs imposed on Canada. He also indicated potential blanket tariffs of 15% to 20% on other countries, prompting concerns among investors.

Despite the losses on Friday, analysts noted that the market appeared to have partially mitigated the impact of tariff news compared to sharp sell-offs seen in previous months. Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management, commented, “This has been a week where the rising rhetoric around trade didn’t adversely affect markets significantly before Friday.”

The S&P 500 had gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq 0.1% on Thursday with investors seeming to overlook the trade developments at that time. However, with new tariffs affecting multiple sectors, the tone shifted sharply.

Next week, investors will face a series of quarterly earnings reports and inflation updates, which will contribute to market sentiment moving forward. Friday marked a retreat for stocks, with all three indices experiencing significant losses for the week.