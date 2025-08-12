NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2025 – U.S. stocks surged on Friday, supported by solid corporate earnings and mounting optimism for a peace agreement in Ukraine.

The S&P 500 Index climbed by 0.8 percent, closing at 6,389.45, just shy of a record high. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index celebrated its 18th record reset this year, indicating strong confidence in tech stocks.

Analysts attributed the market rally to a series of better-than-expected quarterly results from major corporations, signaling robust economic performance. Investors are closely watching discussions that may lead to a potential U.S.-Russia agreement to cease hostilities in Ukraine, which has further boosted market spirits.

Market observers have noted that achieving peace in the region could lead to greater stability in international markets, enhancing investor confidence overall.

Timothy, a financial reporter, frequently covers equities, commodities, and monetary policy. His insights on market trends contribute significantly to the discourse in financial media.

As trading wrapped up for the week, many investors remained optimistic, hoping that positive news regarding the geopolitical landscape would continue to support stock market gains.