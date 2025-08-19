Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week

NEW YORK, NY — Several large-cap stocks saw significant gains last week, led by Intel Corporation, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, and Reddit, Inc. The surge in stock prices was driven by positive announcements and reports from analysts.

Intel experienced a remarkable 20.10% increase following a Bloomberg report that suggested the Trump Administration may be interested in a stake in the semiconductor giant. This news, combined with strong earnings and favorable analyst ratings, has boosted investor confidence.

UnitedHealth shares rose 20.69% after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a stake in the healthcare company in its recent 13F filing. The firm’s positive financial performance and subsequent analyst upgrades contributed to this impressive weekly gain.

Reddit’s stock soared by 30.30%, reaching a new 52-week high. Its quarterly results showcased an astounding 128% increase in share price. Despite facing a class-action lawsuit over claims regarding Google’s AI impacts, Reddit maintained strong earnings guidance, revealing resilience in a volatile market.

Paramount Skydance Corporation also saw a significant uplift of 29.37% after announcing a seven-year media rights agreement, making it the exclusive U.S. home for UFC events. With Guggenheim initiating coverage of the stock with a Buy rating, optimism around this acquisition has supported its stock price.

Bloom Energy Corporation’s stock increased by 21.98% after CEO KR Sridhar shared with Bloomberg that the company is exploring talks with major data center developers. This potential for growth propelled investor interest.

Tempus AI, Inc. jumped 22.27% post-results that exceeded second-quarter estimates and an upward revision of its FY25 sales guidance. Morgan Stanley raised its price forecast on the stock, further solidifying investor trust.

These developments highlight the influence of strategic partnerships, government backing, and analyst coverage in the stock market. Investors are encouraged to keep a close eye on these companies as opportunities and risks evolve.