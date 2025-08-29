Business
Stony Brook University Launches New Licensing Program for Research Innovation
STONY BROOK, NY, August 28, 2025 – Stony Brook University has introduced a new initiative designed to streamline commercialization of academic research. The program, called Commercial Licensing and Express IP terms for Applied Research (CLEAR-IP), aims to provide flexible licensing options for companies partnering with the university.
By facilitating easier access to intellectual property (IP) generated through research, CLEAR-IP offers three different pathways: Non-Exclusive Royalty-Free (NERF), Exclusive, and Traditional licenses. This allows companies to choose the best route depending on their specific business needs. For instance, companies can opt for royalty-free access or seek exclusive rights to market discoveries.
Dr. Michael Kinch, Chief Innovation Officer at Stony Brook, emphasized the significance of this program. “CLEAR-IP is a game-changer for how Stony Brook partners with industry,” he said. “We’re removing friction from the process, providing partners the clarity, speed, and flexibility necessary to bring groundbreaking discoveries to the marketplace.”
The CLEAR-IP program is applicable to certain government-funded subcontracts and for-profit company-sponsored research agreements valued under $1 million. The initiative also adheres to federal funding regulations and the university’s policies.
The university, a part of the State University of New York system and a member of the Association of American Universities, continues to focus on transformative research solutions. With over 100,000 square feet of space dedicated to startups and research, Stony Brook fosters innovation alongside expert faculty and advanced technologies.
In summary, this new licensing approach aligns with Stony Brook’s commitment to supporting impactful research while enhancing collaboration with industry partners.
