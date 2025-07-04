Store Hours for Fourth of July: What’s Open and Closed

STUART, Florida — As the Fourth of July approaches, many shoppers are preparing for festive barbecues and gatherings. If you’re in need of supplies like chips, hot dogs, and burgers on Independence Day, it’s crucial to know which stores will be open.

Aldi will operate on limited hours, and shoppers are encouraged to check local listings for specific times. Publix will be open for the holiday, only closing its doors on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. Additionally, Publix Liquors will open at either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. depending on the location, while Publix pharmacies will not be available.

Sam's Club will cater to Plus members with special hours, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. Target and Walmart will have regular hours; Walmart locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Customers should confirm hours at local stores or online.

Sprouts will maintain regular hours, and Winn-Dixie locations will also be open on July 4th. Home Depot and Lowe's have confirmed they will operate on a regular schedule, with Home Depot closing at 8 p.m.

Macy's, JCPenney, and Kohl's will also be open, though hours may vary by location. For instance, JCPenney hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while most Kohl’s stores will welcome shoppers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers looking for specific store hours for retailers like Nordstrom, Belk, and IKEA should check their local listings. Many stores, including Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, are expected to open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As Fourth of July shopping ramps up, make sure to verify the hours at your preferred stores to avoid any last-minute surprises.