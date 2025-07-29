Storm Overwhelms Minnesota, Leaving Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A powerful storm system swept through Minnesota on Sunday, causing widespread damage and leaving 72,000 homes without power. The storm brought high winds, downed trees, and significant flooding across the state.

As of Monday morning, nearly 40,000 homes remained without electricity as crews worked diligently to restore power to affected areas. Local officials reported several instances of fallen trees and damaged properties. Many residents are still assessing the impact of the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings indicating that more storms are on the horizon. Another storm system is expected to move into the area shortly, raising concerns about further power outages and possible flooding.

Timelapse videos circulating on social media show the dramatic moment storm clouds rolled into various cities, highlighting the intensity of the weather system. Residents are advised to stay alert and prepare for any upcoming severe weather.