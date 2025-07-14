Storm Risks Rise in the Triad with Potential for Heavy Rain
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Thunderstorms are making a comeback in central North Carolina this week, and residents should be prepared for possible flooding and damaging winds.
According to forecasts, scattered storms are expected today, with potentially better coverage than in previous days. Meteorologist Dylan Hudler noted that the region has already received nearly six inches of rain this month, marking one of the wettest July starts on record.
The National Weather Service warns that areas particularly impacted by last week’s storms could face heightened risks of flash flooding due to saturated grounds. The Triad region, along with the Piedmont, is under a level two risk today for flash flooding.
“We can’t really take a whole lot more rain right now, so it’s important to stay alert,” Hudler said. Conditions in the area are warm, with afternoon temperatures expected to reach nearly 90 degrees. Storms may become severe, bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.
Residents are advised to monitor weather alerts throughout the day. Isolated storms are likely to pop up in the early afternoon, but the main threat is expected late afternoon through the evening hours.
This unsettled weather pattern is anticipated to continue, with similar storm chances expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels will remain high, and residents should prepare for more rain.
In the wake of recent storms, Wake County has opened cooling centers for those seeking relief from the heat, as the area remains under a heat advisory.
Stay tuned for updates as these developments unfold and keep safety precautions top of mind during this stormy week.
