Sports
Storm Seek Victory Against Sun in WNBA Clash
Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut — The Seattle Storm will face the Connecticut Sun on July 9, 2025, in a WNBA matchup as the Sun aim to end a 10-game losing streak.
Skylar Diggins, selected for her seventh All-Star appearance, has been a key player for the Storm. This season, she averages 18.2 points and 5.9 assists per game, leading her team to a 12-7 record, placing them third in the Eastern Conference.
For the Sun, Marina Mabrey will bear the burden of scoring, contributing over 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. Despite her efforts, the team struggles with consistency.
The Sun’s current streak is troubling. They hope to reverse their fortunes but face a tough challenge against a Storm team that recently secured back-to-back wins against the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream.
This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest for WNBA fans. Viewers can catch the game by live streaming on NBC Sports Boston for free with Fubo, although regional restrictions may apply.
Meanwhile, fans can look forward to other exciting games, including the Las Vegas Aces‘ visit to face the New York Liberty on the same evening.
Recent Posts
- Storm Seek Victory Against Sun in WNBA Clash
- Nvidia Positioned for Major Growth in AI Market
- Microchip Stocks Show Differing Growth Trends Amid Market Consolidation
- Nvidia Becomes First Company to Reach $4 Trillion Market Value
- Plug Power Approves Key Proposals at Annual Meeting
- Dwyane Wade Gets Starstruck Meeting Scandal’s Bellamy Young
- Jolinda Wade Celebrates NBA Star Son Dwyane on ‘Today’ Show
- Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout Festival Set to Attract Thousands
- Bayeux Tapestry to Return to Britain After 900 Years
- Earth’s Rotation Accelerates, Days to Get Shorter
- Trinity Rodman Speaks Out During Wimbledon Over Family References
- Alcaraz Dominates Norrie, Advances to Wimbledon Semis
- Eight Contenders Remain in Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals
- Hamzah Sheeraz Prepares for Fight Against Edgar Berlanga in NY
- Wimbledon Quarterfinals Feature Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva Showdowns
- Trump Announces New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches for Trade Deals
- Iga Świątek Faces Ludmiła Samsonova in Wimbledon Quarterfinal Today
- Ben Shelton Faces Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon Quarterfinals Showdown
- Pogacar Wins 100th Career Race in Thrilling Finish in Rouen
- Tadej Pogacar Wins Stage 4, Claims 100th Career Victory