Storm Seek Victory Against Sun in WNBA Clash

Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut — The Seattle Storm will face the Connecticut Sun on July 9, 2025, in a WNBA matchup as the Sun aim to end a 10-game losing streak.

Skylar Diggins, selected for her seventh All-Star appearance, has been a key player for the Storm. This season, she averages 18.2 points and 5.9 assists per game, leading her team to a 12-7 record, placing them third in the Eastern Conference.

For the Sun, Marina Mabrey will bear the burden of scoring, contributing over 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. Despite her efforts, the team struggles with consistency.

The Sun’s current streak is troubling. They hope to reverse their fortunes but face a tough challenge against a Storm team that recently secured back-to-back wins against the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream.

This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest for WNBA fans. Viewers can catch the game by live streaming on NBC Sports Boston for free with Fubo, although regional restrictions may apply.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to other exciting games, including the Las Vegas Aces‘ visit to face the New York Liberty on the same evening.